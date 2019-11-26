Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the launch of the UAE’s news Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Smart Platform, which aims to enable the private sector to contribute effectively to sustainable community development in the country.

The CSR Smart Platform was launched during the 3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings, held in Abu Dhabi and will be overseen by the National Social Responsibility Fund, in line with the Cabinet Decision No. 2 of 2018 on Corporate Social Responsibility.

The CSR Smart Platform, which also comes in line with the UAE’s vision aiming to establish a regulatory framework for CSR contributions, is a smart portal that provides organisations, institutions and companies with information on the national strategy for sustainable development, the most important initiatives, programs and development projects launched through it, in addition to coordinating EFFORTS between the government and private sector institutions.

The platform also includes CSR studies and educational and training guides where being registered in it provides an opportunity to participate in the National Corporate Social Responsibility Index (CSRI), social responsibility marks and CSR passports issued by the National Social Responsibility Fund, which are granted to the most distinguished companies in the social responsibility and sustainable development fields.