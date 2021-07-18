Dubai: Under the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi has ordered the disbursement of housing loans and the exemption of retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments. The housing package, worth a total of Dh1.1 billion, benefitted 803 citizens in Abu Dhabi.
The housing package coincides with Eid Al Adha, and reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability, enhancing living standards and strengthening citizens’ contribution to the advancement of society.
The package forms part of the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.