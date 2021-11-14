Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology and Omar Channawi, P&G CEO Middle East, Sub Sahara Africa and General Exports Markets at the launch of the Make it in the Emirates Lab. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Make it in the Emirates Lab, a new public-private initiative that delivers corporate training to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector.

The training will also be available to select national students to further support and encourage their contribution to the industrial sector upon graduation.

In collaboration with Procter and Gamble, MoIAT kicked off the Access SMEs programme within the wider Make it in the Emirates Lab.

The Make it in the Emirates Lab is the second public-private initiative by MoIAT following the Future of Industry Dialogue initiative, a series of interactive meetings organized in Q1 of 2021 with representatives of leading industrial sectors in the UAE.

Supportive training

The training modules have been developed by P&G and are designed to develop core capabilities in areas such as operations, quality, supply chain, sourcing, marketing, sales and finance and accounting, as well as providing companies with the tools to access local, regional, and global markets.

The Access SMEs program and the wider Make it in the Emirates SMEs Lab are both in line with Operation 300bn, the Ministry’s 10-year national strategy that aims to empower and expand the industrial sector to become a key driver of the UAE economy. SMEs form the core of the nation’s industrial sector and are a significant element of the nation’s manufacturing ecosystem. SMEs make up approximately 94 percent of companies operating in the UAE, 11 percent of which are in the industrial sector.

“Knowledge transfer is a critical component of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, transforming our industrial sector into a modern, technologically advanced and globally competitive engine of economic growth. The Access SMEs training module will deliver practical, market-tested advice and guidance to our SMEs and select students – covering the likes of supply-chains and procurement, data analytics and lean manufacturing,” said Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology.

Access SMEs will target approximately 20 industrial SMEs and 10 senior Emirati students in the programme. It is expected that the Make it in the Emirates SMEs Lab will reach 100 SMEs in total in its first year. It is also expected to accommodate approximately 50 students who will benefit from the training annually.

Business expansion