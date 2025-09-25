Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers launches in Nad Al Sheba 1

Wellness, connectivity, and location

Saddlewood Park is the only address in Nad Al Sheba 1 that offers more than 25 wellness-inspired amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool with Downtown Dubai views, padel court, AI-powered gym, pilates studio, ice and fire retreat, clubhouse and bar, children’s play area, gaming lounge, and a zen garden with yoga deck.

Located just two minutes from Meydan Racecourse, home of the Dubai World Cup, and Meydan Golf, and eight minutes from Downtown Dubai, Saddlewood Park combines convenience with calm. Landscaped areas on two sides ensure uninterrupted views of greenery and skyline.

Future infrastructure, including the Green, Yellow, and Purple Dubai Metro lines, the planned Etihad Rail passenger terminal, and an existing bicycle trail, will further boast its appeal.

Leadership remarks

On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers, said: “Saddlewood Park reflects the way people want to live today. The extraordinary reception at launch affirmed our vision of combining luxury, wellness, and AI living in one exclusive address.”

Sudais Moti, COO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers, added: “Saddlewood Park is a proud addition to MAK Developers’ Elite’s Collection and this milestone project demonstrates the strength of demand for developments that embody exclusivity, push boundaries, and redefine Dubai’s residential landscape.”

Looking Ahead

Handover is due in Q3 2027 under a 60/40 construction-linked payment plan. With Downtown supply expected to tighten in the coming years, demand is increasingly shifting toward Nad Al Sheba 1. Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers represents the natural progression of Dubai’s urban expansion beyond Downtown.