Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers launches in Nad Al Sheba 1

Debut of Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers captures investor attention
The ballroom of Habtoor Palace Dubai was the stage for one of the city’s most anticipated property launches on 24 September. The debut of Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers as part of its Elite’s Collection captured the attention of investors and dignitaries alike. The evening was marked by a strong presence of guests, underscoring the strength and vibrancy of the Dubai real estate sector.
The launch was attended by dignitaries, global investors, and leading real estate brokers, who witnessed the unveiling of a development that blends exclusivity, wellness, and artificial intelligence (AI). With prices from AED 1.7 million and just 61 boutique apartments, Saddlewood Park redefined exclusivity in Nad Al Sheba 1, Meydan. This makes it a timely addition to the evolving Dubai property market.
Spacious, AI-Infused Residences
Saddlewood Park stands out for its generous unit sizes, which exceed those found in many comparable developments. Spread across four levels, the offering includes one- and two-bedroom apartments, select two-bedroom residences with maid’s rooms and private pools, three-bedroom penthouses with maid’s rooms and private pools, and a singular four-bedroom penthouse with maid’s room and a private pool.
The interiors are defined by meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. Kitchens feature marble and stone finishes with Miele appliances and Schneider Electronics systems. Bathrooms draw inspiration from private spas, featuring freestanding bathtubs, rain showers, and fittings by Gessi and Villeroy & Boch. Bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes designed with comfort and practicality in mind.
AI features enhance every home, with circadian and mood-based lighting, AI climate control, and automated scent diffusers offering a new approach to modern living.
Wellness, connectivity, and location
Saddlewood Park is the only address in Nad Al Sheba 1 that offers more than 25 wellness-inspired amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool with Downtown Dubai views, padel court, AI-powered gym, pilates studio, ice and fire retreat, clubhouse and bar, children’s play area, gaming lounge, and a zen garden with yoga deck.
Located just two minutes from Meydan Racecourse, home of the Dubai World Cup, and Meydan Golf, and eight minutes from Downtown Dubai, Saddlewood Park combines convenience with calm. Landscaped areas on two sides ensure uninterrupted views of greenery and skyline.
Future infrastructure, including the Green, Yellow, and Purple Dubai Metro lines, the planned Etihad Rail passenger terminal, and an existing bicycle trail, will further boast its appeal.
Leadership remarks
On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers, said: “Saddlewood Park reflects the way people want to live today. The extraordinary reception at launch affirmed our vision of combining luxury, wellness, and AI living in one exclusive address.”
Sudais Moti, COO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers, added: “Saddlewood Park is a proud addition to MAK Developers’ Elite’s Collection and this milestone project demonstrates the strength of demand for developments that embody exclusivity, push boundaries, and redefine Dubai’s residential landscape.”
Looking Ahead
Handover is due in Q3 2027 under a 60/40 construction-linked payment plan. With Downtown supply expected to tighten in the coming years, demand is increasingly shifting toward Nad Al Sheba 1. Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers represents the natural progression of Dubai’s urban expansion beyond Downtown.
