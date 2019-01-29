• 43 per cent of Middle CEOs expect headcount to fall compared with 19 per cent globally

• Changing consumer behaviours (79 per cent) and the speed of technological change (75 per cent) as the most significant threats to their organisation

• 91 per cent of Middle East CEOs believe Artificial Intelligence will change how they do business in the next five years, but just 23 per cent have introduced it to their business

• Saudi and Egypt identified as top markets with highest growth potential in 2019