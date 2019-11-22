Washington: Microsoft Corp said it was granted a licence to do business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co.

“On November 20, the US Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a licence to export mass-market software to Huawei,” the Redmond, Washington-based company said in a statement. “We appreciate the Department’s action in response to our request.”

The US Commerce Department this week started granting some suppliers’ applications to sell components to Huawei, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and computer-network equipment.

“We’ve had 290-something requests for specific licences,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday. “We’ve now been starting to send out the 20-day intent-to-deny letters and some approvals.”

In May, the US added Huawei to what’s known as the entity list in an effort to block US companies from selling components to China’s largest technology company, which it accuses of being a threat to America’s national security. Huawei has denied those claims.

The entity listing, which requires American firms to obtain a government licence in order to sell to blacklisted firms, hurt some US companies’ earnings and caused confusion as they waited for clarity from the government on what business — if any — they could do with Huawei. Technology industry leaders and their lawyers argued for months that the blacklisting of one of their biggest customers was detrimental to their businesses.