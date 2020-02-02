New CEO brings with him over 50 years’ of experience as a media executive

Abu Dhabi: The board of twofour54 Abu Dhabi on Sunday announced that Michael Garin has been appointed as the group’s new chief executive officer.

Garin, who has more than 50 years’ experience as a media executive, comes from Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the award-winning film and entertainment company. Among his responsibilities as CEO has been to oversee the firm’s strategy and operations as well as managing and forging key international partnerships.

“Michael has been a key contributor to the development of the media industry in Abu Dhabi for more than a decade, playing a key role in its success through his work with Image Nation and Abu Dhabi Media, among other roles,” said Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of twofour54.

“I have personally enjoyed a long and trusted partnership with Michael, working closely together to develop Image Nation as one of the world’s leading TV and film producers and biggest production company in the Middle East,” he said.

“Michael joins twofour54 at a pivotal time for the media and entertainment industry in Abu Dhabi, with a new chapter about to start for the media zone at the purpose-built new home on Yas Island. We are delighted that he will bring his extensive experience and expertise to twofour54,” Al Mubarak said.

Commenting on his new role, Garin said he was looking forward to expanding twofour54’s work and Abu Dhabi’s media sector.

“Together, we will continue the mission to grow the media sector in Abu Dhabi by providing world-class infrastructure and 360-degree support that ensures our creative community can bring their ideas to life and attracts the best in the business from around the world.”