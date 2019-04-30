Image Credit: Supplied

Medcare Hospital is a 65-bed, Joint Commission International-accredited facility established in 2007. Committed to provide high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient, it employs 63 doctors, 134 nurses, 152 technicians, 30 ward assistants and 116 administration staff. The hospital has a full-fledged emergency department, 27 outpatient consultation rooms, an intensive care unit, well-equipped inpatient rooms, a state-of-the-art cath lab and three operation theatres, a coronary care unit, endoscopy room and day surgery unit.

We talk to Dr Shanila Laiju, CEO of Medcare Hospital and Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, to know more about their journey to being a Business Excellence Awards winner.

We always believed that if we started the DQA journey with great teamwork and leadership, Business Excellence Award would be ours to achieve. The state-of-the-art, multispecialty Medcare Hospital in Al Safa has been constantly exceeding benchmark performance parameters to provide a holistic framework that supports organisational excellence in the healthcare service industry. - Dr Shanila Laiju, CEO of Medcare Hospital and Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital

Medcare Hospital has bagged the Dubai Quality Award for the healthcare sector this year. What were the expectations going in?

Medcare Hospital adopted the DQA model in 2012 to create a culture of excellence and establish the foundation to implement best practices. As our Chairman, Dr Azad Moopen, says, “Our pursuit of excellence is ingrained in our DNA and as an organisation, our teams are continuously striving to push boundaries and scale greater heights of excellence in healthcare.”

What were the changes you introduced to win Dubai Quality Award?

Medcare Hospital has been continually striving to adopt new business practices and re-examining policies to benchmark itself against international standards and industry peers, focusing on patient retention, improving efficiency through digital technology and using social media to connect with patients while promoting the business, branding and image. The expedition towards this achievement was like a mountain hike — despite the various challenges and sleepless nights, we made sure the flag of Medcare was raised on the peak of the mountain.

As long as we follow our mission, steered by our values, we are sure that Medcare will always be a shining example in the healthcare sector.

How did being a part of Business Excellence Awards affect your staff?

The staff were an integral part of our journey towards excellence and greatly contributed to our success. We, as an organisation, believe that these types of awards create an environment where employees are intrinsically motivated, are committed and have satisfying, fulfilling and successful careers. Since receiving the JCI accreditation, clinical excellence has always been a part of our journey.

The immense teamwork and enthusiasm shown by our staff are commendable and the true credit goes to them.

What sets Medcare Hospital apart from the competition?

We are able to retain our position as market leaders by keeping our patients at the centre of all our operations and living by our promise, We’ll Treat You Well. In order to meet the market demand, the hospital recently introduced a vascular hybrid cath lab, endoscopy suites and state-of-the-art dermatology and urology clinics equipped with ultra-modern equipment such as urology laser and pneumatic lithotripsy devices.

Adopting the latest technology has helped Medcare Hospital in enhancing patient safety, attracting and retaining talented medical professionals, optimising clinical outcomes, and ensuring value for money for patients that allows for quality without additional cost.