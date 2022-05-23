Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to cooperate in the creation of the Global Platform for Food Innovation Hubs.
The new platform aims to enhance joint international scientific and research cooperation in the field of food, exchange knowledge, experiences and data to develop local food production systems, and support national and global strategies to achieve and enhance food security. In doing so, it will help achieve the United Nations’ 2030 sustainable development goals, especially the second goal of ending hunger.
Signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 at Davos, the agreement also confirms Dubai as the international headquarters for the annual meeting of the Food Innovation Hubs.
WEF has established the Food Innovation Hubs initiatives to strengthen local innovation ecosystems to facilitate food system transformation.
“In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI is one of the largest institutions, regionally and globally, to battle hunger and malnutrition, and provide less fortunate communities with food support,” said Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI.
He highlighted that addressing global food challenges requires innovative thinking and international innovation accelerators through which countries can develop modern solutions.
Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “International cooperation is key to determining food requirements of countries and communities for the coming years and decades, and the ideal direction to accelerate the application of research results, studies, innovations and promising technologies in various fields of food production, especially in a manner that meets the demand for sustainable economic development and food security, while also preserving water and environmental resources.”