Mashreq Bank in Dubai Internet City. The bank has announced on Sunday that it has become the first in the Middle East to offer instant international investment options through mobile app. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Mashreq Bank announced on Sunday that it has become the first bank in the Middle East region to offer customers instant global investments and return on investment through its mobile banking app, Mashreq Snapp.

The newly added service provides access to international markets including foreign equities, gold trading and foreign currency accounts and allows customers to open and trade various investment products.

“The launch of this new service effectively reduces barriers to trading and investing globally and simplifies the investment process, by enabling instant account openings and trades over a diverse range of geographies. Customers will also have the opportunity to make and manage their investments easily, 24 hours a day, at the touch of a button,” Aref Al-Ramli, Head of Digital Banking and Innovation at Mashreq Bank.

In addition to being able to open trading accounts instantly, customers can also make deposits from their original account, begin trading immediately and can withdraw any profits they make instantaneously. The app also features highly competitive pricing schemes across a number of international stocks, currencies and commodities allowing real time trading and access to charts, technical analysis tools and historical pricing data.