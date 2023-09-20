Abu Dhabi: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company will pay an interim cash dividend of 8.23 fils per share, equivalent to Dh201 million in total for the first half of 2023, it said on Wednesday.

To be eligible for the dividend, investors must purchase shares no later than September 27, 2023, or be shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023. Interim dividends will subsequently be paid by October 16, 2023 to all eligible shareholders.

On an annualised basis, the group is on track to deliver a dividend of at least 16.46 fils per share, equivalent to Dh402 million in total for the full 2023 financial year. This represents an increase of 2 per cent over the prior year and reinforces Yahsat’s commitment to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

This also implies an annualised dividend yield of almost 6.5 per cent for 2023, based on the latest share price.

As per the group’s shareholder-approved policy, the second and final dividend for 2023 is expected to be paid in May 2024, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors and shareholders.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of Yahsat, said: “Following an impressive set of first half financial results, one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and substantial contracted future cash flows of approximately $1.9 billion , Yahsat continues to differentiate itself amongst UAE listed stocks, delivering one of the highest dividend yields available today. The board remains committed to a progressive dividend that grows by at least 2 per cent each year, paid out semi-annually, underpinned by a pipeline of promising growth opportunities. As the global space industry embarks on a new phase of possibilities, Yahsat remains the only listed stock in the region offering investors exposure to this sector.”