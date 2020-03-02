Image Credit: AFP

New York: Last week was an expensive one for most investors, even for billionaires.

The combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people fell by $444 billion (Dh1.63 trillion) as the coronavirus continued to spread — and spread fear — rattling equity markets worldwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 12 per cent, the biggest five-day slide since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, in a rout that vaporised more than $6 trillion from global stocks.

The drubbing more than erased the $78 billion in gains that the 500 wealthiest people had amassed since the start of the year through last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The world’s three richest people — Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault — incurred the biggest losses, with their combined wealth dropping about $30 billion.

Elon Musk, the world’s 25th-richest person, rang up the fourth-largest weekly loss — $9 billion — as shares of his Tesla Inc. slid after a steep climb to start the year. He’s still up $8.8 billion in 2020 and has a net worth of $36.3 billion.

Health officials are struggling to contain the virus, which can cause a potentially deadly pneumonia-like illness in a minority of patients and spread from others who look healthy. The World Health Organisation has thus far refrained from declaring it a pandemic.