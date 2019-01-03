Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock, cutting the price target to $211 from $236. “While we view the after hours trading price of $146/share as an attractive entry point long-term in light of our believe that new Services and Wearables can deliver more consistent EPS growth long-term, we see shares as range bound until investors get more visibility into the March quarter on January 29 when Apple plans to report December quarter earnings.