Zoom made connections possible and kept work humming through all these months. It wants to be part of the action well into the future too. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The ways and means that defined how people worked over the last two years will exert influence well into 2022, according to the regional head of Zoom, the meeting enabling app that had a central role during this phase.

“Hybrid working has taken ground in the Middle East - and organizations and their employees alike are beginning to see its benefits,” said Sam Tayan. “The New Year will offer more extensive acceptance of remote working policies.

“A large part of the population will take on positions at overseas companies. This is following the UAE's introduction of the remote work visa, allowing employees to live in the UAE while working for companies abroad. This will further diversify the workplace and increase acceptance in professional environments.”

Hybrid ways

Hybrid is a term regularly being used to define new working trends, and Zoom makes a point of being part of that conversation. And more changes that this will bring in its wake. “The future of the workplace is all about hybrid - flexibility remains a top priority for many employees, including our own,” said Tayan.

“One key trend we're likely to see is the rise of flexible and highly customized workspaces. They will enable embracing technologies like video communications, virtual receptionists, and conference rooms with purpose-built hardware to meet the needs of a hybrid work environment. These amenities will help integrate both in-person employees and remote ones.”

“As we've seen over the past 19 months, video communication platforms have tremendously benefited individuals, families, organizations, and governments. Moreover, many organizations realized how video communications improve productivity and work-life balance.

“We've added additional features to our core unified communications solution to give customers everything they need to support digital and hybrid workplaces.”

Sam Tayan of Zoom: "The workplace is set for a massive transformation, embracing technologies like video communications, virtual receptionists, and conference rooms with purpose-built hardware to meet the needs of a hybrid work environment." Image Credit: Supplied

Not one to be discarded

This is why Tayan waxes confidence about the need for virtual video meets to remain in place, however much distance is put in with the pandemic. “While we've all been relying on video communications for the better part of the past two years, these technologies have transformed and adapted to the changing circumstances, accommodating the new modes of flexible work, blended learning, and hybrid events,” he added. “Ws we approach recovery and return to life as we know it, this vital industry will not be left behind.