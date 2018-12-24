New York: Wall Street stocks plunged for a fourth straight session on Monday amid rising doubts over the US economy after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's efforts to reassure investors fell flat.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 650 points, or 2.9 percent, to 21,792.20.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.7 percent to 2,351.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 2.2 percent to 6,192.92.
CNBC reported the losses were the worst ever for Wall Street on Christmas Eve, a holiday shortened session ahead of Tuesday's holiday, when markets will be closed.