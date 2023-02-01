New Delhi: Dubai: India is raising its capital investments in the 2023-24 financial year to a substantial Rs10 trillion – that’s 3 times what was the level in 2019-20 – as the government goes in for a growth budget. The Rs10 trillion capital investment represents 3.3 per cent of GDP.
“In spite of the massive slowdown globally caused by Covid-19 and the war, the Indian economy is on the right track,” said Nirmala Sitharaman, who is expected to lower the government’s fiscal deficit while announcing spending and other measures to keep India as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.
The budget also outlines creating an ‘urban infrastructure fund’ as India aims to make it smoother for global businesses seeking to set up manufacturing/logistics hubs in the country. Post-pandemic, countries are competing to take in such possibilities as businesses realise that consolidating all of their overseas interests in single markets could create supply chain logjams.
The ‘Saptarishi’ way
While the FM Nirmala made a point of committing more into India’s villages/tribal zones, there are 7 overarching targets for growth and boost development:
- Inclusive development;
- Reaching the ‘last mile’;
- Infra investment;
- Unleashing potential;
- ‘Green’ growth;
- Youth power; and
- Financial sector
Lab grown diamonds
India is also planning a quick move into the still emerging ‘lab grown diamond’ space, through special incentives. More jewellery retailers are using such diamonds as opposed to natural ones, and there is also a growing acceptance among consumers, especially among a younger buyer profile.
The FM’s announcement to further upgrade the 'DigiLocker' platform will give a big boost to user documentation, support the onboarding efforts of NBFCs and fintechs driving financial inclusion among the country’s MSMEs and underbanked population.
‘Polluting’ vehicles
The Budget is going for green with renewed push. Polluting vehicles are being given short shrift, with a new programme announced to turn older government-owned vehicles into scarp.
More to follow...