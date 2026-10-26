Unikai Foods chairman, vice-chairman and two board members resign

Four directors step down with immediate effect as DFM-listed firm moves to fill vacancies
Dubai: Unikai Foods P.J.S.C. has announced the resignation of its chairman, vice-chairman and two other board members, with all four departures taking effect on Monday, October 26, 2026.
In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday, the company confirmed that it had received written resignations from the four directors.
The departing board members are:
Mana Mohammed Saeed Almulla – Chairman
Mish’al Mohamed Abdullah Moosa AlRaisi – Vice-Chairman
Ahmed Saif Abdulrahman AlAshram – Board Member
Adil Saleh Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali – Board Member
The company said it would begin the necessary procedures to fill the vacancies in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, corporate governance requirements and its Articles of Association.
Unikai Foods also sought to reassure shareholders that the board departures would not disrupt its day-to-day activities.
“The Company’s business operations will continue as usual under its existing executive management, maintaining its commitment to operational continuity and the interests of its shareholders and stakeholders,” the company said.
The disclosure, signed by CEO Neeraj Vohra, was addressed to DFM Chief Executive Officer Hamed Ahmed Ali, with a copy sent to the Securities and Commodities Authority.
The company did not disclose the reasons behind the resignations or announce replacements for the departing directors.