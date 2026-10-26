Unikai Foods chairman, vice-chairman and two board members resign

Dubai: Unikai Foods P.J.S.C. has announced the resignation of its chairman, vice-chairman and two other board members, with all four departures taking effect on Monday, October 26, 2026.

“The Company’s business operations will continue as usual under its existing executive management, maintaining its commitment to operational continuity and the interests of its shareholders and stakeholders,” the company said.

The company said it would begin the necessary procedures to fill the vacancies in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, corporate governance requirements and its Articles of Association.

In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday, the company confirmed that it had received written resignations from the four directors.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.