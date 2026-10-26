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Unikai Foods chairman, vice-chairman and two board members resign

Four directors step down with immediate effect as DFM-listed firm moves to fill vacancies

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Unikai Foods chairman, vice-chairman and two board members resign

Dubai: Unikai Foods P.J.S.C. has announced the resignation of its chairman, vice-chairman and two other board members, with all four departures taking effect on Monday, October 26, 2026.

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In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday, the company confirmed that it had received written resignations from the four directors.

The departing board members are:

  • Mana Mohammed Saeed Almulla – Chairman

  • Mish’al Mohamed Abdullah Moosa AlRaisi – Vice-Chairman

  • Ahmed Saif Abdulrahman AlAshram – Board Member

  • Adil Saleh Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali – Board Member

The company said it would begin the necessary procedures to fill the vacancies in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, corporate governance requirements and its Articles of Association.

Unikai Foods also sought to reassure shareholders that the board departures would not disrupt its day-to-day activities.

“The Company’s business operations will continue as usual under its existing executive management, maintaining its commitment to operational continuity and the interests of its shareholders and stakeholders,” the company said.

The disclosure, signed by CEO Neeraj Vohra, was addressed to DFM Chief Executive Officer Hamed Ahmed Ali, with a copy sent to the Securities and Commodities Authority.

The company did not disclose the reasons behind the resignations or announce replacements for the departing directors.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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