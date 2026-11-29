Highlighting the opportunity presented by the UAE's winter season, Mr. Sajan encouraged residents to make the most of the cooler months by incorporating outdoor activities into their routines. "After the harsh summer months, we have three to four months of pleasant winter weather in the UAE, and I believe we should make the most of this time. Whether it is walking, running, cycling or practising yoga, the cooler months give us the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities that are difficult to continue during the summer. We should use this season to become more active and build healthy habits that can stay with us throughout the year," he said.