Yoga, meditation and mindful breathing took centre stage at the fitness session
Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group successfully hosted a Sunset Yoga session at his residence in Emirates Hills on 28 November, in association with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and Gulf News. The session focused on encouraging a more consistent approach to fitness and highlighting the importance of physical activity, respiratory health and mental well-being.
Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Sajan emphasised that fitness should not be measured solely by physical appearance or muscle strength, but by overall health, stamina, endurance and the body's ability to recover. He noted that in today's fast-paced lifestyle, people often overlook their health until a medical concern prompts them to make a change.
"Fitness is not just about having a good physique, building muscles or achieving six-pack abs. It is about your stamina, endurance, how well your body functions and how quickly you can recover when your health is tested. We may not be able to control every illness, but we can certainly work towards keeping our bodies healthier and stronger," said Mr. Sajan.
The session highlighted three key aspects of maintaining good health: physical movement, breathing exercises and meditation. Mr. Sajan spoke about how regular yoga practice can improve flexibility, balance, strength and mobility, particularly as people grow older. He also emphasised the importance of respiratory health and mindful breathing, reflecting on the lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to make breathing exercises part of everyday wellness routines.
Commenting on the current changing weather situation, “Whenever the weather changes, we see so many people falling sick. Some recover in two days, while others take a week or more. Of course, we cannot control every illness, but we can certainly work towards keeping our bodies healthier and stronger.”
He further highlighted the role of meditation in managing stress, improving concentration and maintaining mental balance. Adding a personal perspective, he spoke about the importance of adequate sleep and recovery, acknowledging that professional commitments sometimes lead him to compromise on his own sleep schedule.
"Sleep is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Our bodies need time to recover, and when we consistently overlook rest, it eventually affects our health and energy levels. Taking care of ourselves requires more than exercise. It also means eating well, sleeping sufficiently and making time to relax," he added.
Highlighting the opportunity presented by the UAE's winter season, Mr. Sajan encouraged residents to make the most of the cooler months by incorporating outdoor activities into their routines. "After the harsh summer months, we have three to four months of pleasant winter weather in the UAE, and I believe we should make the most of this time. Whether it is walking, running, cycling or practising yoga, the cooler months give us the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities that are difficult to continue during the summer. We should use this season to become more active and build healthy habits that can stay with us throughout the year," he said.
Appreciating the Dubai Fitness Challenge for providing residents with the motivation to become more active, Mr. Sajan stressed that the real measure of success lies in continuing these habits beyond the 30-day campaign.
"Do not wait for a health problem to remind you that you need to take care of yourself. Start with small steps. Walk every day, practise yoga, pay attention to your breathing, eat well, get enough sleep and make time to relax. Fitness is not a competition with the person next to you. It is something you do for yourself, your family and your future," he said.
He concluded by encouraging residents to look at fitness as a long-term lifestyle commitment rather than a temporary activity, emphasising that consistency in everyday habits can make a meaningful difference to one's health and quality of life.