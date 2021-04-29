Dubai: Uber is rolling out new services to pre-book a ride to the airport… or for a one-hour grocery errand. These two services will be introduced in select markets, with Saudi Arabia being the first Middle East market to go live with it.
The Uber Reserve helps the passenger to make the booking up to 30 days in advance, where a request can be made for a favorite driver. Plan is to launch later this year. Apart from Saudi Arabia, the Reserve will launch in Paris and London as well as cover more than 20 of the busiest airports in the US.
Added benefits include flight tracking - so that the driver is alerted about early arrivals and flight delays - and up to 60 minutes of wait time and curbside pickup.
By the hour
The other service – named ‘Hourly’ – allows the rider to make unlimited stops over the 60 minutes. It’s already available in the US, and will be introduced in Saudi Arabia, India, Australia and Europe during summer.