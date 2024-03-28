Dubai: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has entered into a waste management services agreement with Beeah Tandeef, a subsidiary of Beeah Group, a prominent provider of sustainability solutions in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the agreement, Beeah Tandeef will provide waste management services for the entire Etihad Rail network, including regular waste collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling. The companies announced this partnership on Thursday.

The sites include Al Mirfa Depot, Muzaira’a, Al Mirfa Viewpoint, Riviera Mirfa Residence, the main operation and maintenance centre in Al Faya, and freight stations in Ruwais, Al Ghuwaifat, Industrial City in Abu Dhabi (ICAD), and Dubai Industrial City.

“Beeah Tandeef will also provide a clear framework for waste treatment by contractual obligations, in addition to addressing potential challenges that may arise during the provision of these services”, the companies said in a statement.

Ahmed Al Yafei, CEO of Etihad Rail Infrastructure, said, “We have chosen to work with Beeah Tandeef due to its successful track record with national entities and companies in the UAE, and we are confident in its capabilities to provide specialised solutions that align with our operational and corporate objectives.”

Al Yafei added, “This agreement supports our goal of transitioning towards a low-carbon future, helping us support local waste management strategies and related global efforts, and contributing to the protection of the local environment for current and future generations.”

Benefits of the agreement also include reducing greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, which is essential in combating climate change, Image Credit: Supplied

Terms of agreeement

The agreement also supports the company’s efforts to reduce waste and release harmful chemicals and toxins into the air, soil, and water, mitigating the adverse effects on local ecosystems, flora, and fauna.

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Beeah Group, said, “This agreement aligns seamlessly with Beeah Group’s mission to provide ground-breaking environmental solutions for future-ready cities. By professionally managing waste and harnessing the latest technologies, Beeah Tandeef, our subsidiary, is proud to support Etihad Rail in its pursuit of preserving the environment, protecting public health, and promoting sustainable practices.”

The agreement will also prioritise material recovery and recycling, including metals, paper, plastic, and other organic materials. “Beyond preserving natural resources, the agreement will also facilitate a reduction in energy consumption,” the statement said.

Other benefits of the agreement include reducing greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, which is essential in combating climate change, said Etihad Rail. Beeah Tandeef will also apply circularity principles when recycling certain waste and converting it into fertiliser for local agricultural use.