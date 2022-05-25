The UAE has once again retained its top spot for the highest Fiber to the Home (FTTH) penetration among its counterparts, according to a report, a position it has held since 2016.
With a 97 per cent penetration, the UAE ranks first on the FTTH Council’s annual report, followed by Singapore (95.8 per cent), China (94.9 per cent), South Korea (91.1 per cent) and Hong Kong (86.2 per cent).
“The network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey,” said Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE. “Etisalat UAE has also continuously focused on investing in innovation and next-generation technologies and services to expand its infrastructure.”
“For enterprises, digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced use cases, applications and technologies. This will be key to bring success and next level of development leading Etisalat UAE to play a greater role in digital lives of consumers and enterprises. This forms the backbone of a robust and one of the most advanced networks in the region and the world.”
Andorra, Qatar, Mauritius, Barbados and Iceland complete the top 10 of the list.
According to the report, only 20 countries have a FTTH penetration of over 50 per cent.
Angola (1.3 per cent), Greece (1.5 per cent), Algeria (1.7 per cent), Iraq (2.3 per cent) and Belgium (2.4 per cent) are at the bottom of the list.