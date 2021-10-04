Dubai: The UAE is marketing its first federal bond, a step several years in the making as the Gulf nation seeks to finance infrastructure projects and investments by its sovereign wealth fund.
The securities, which are denominated in dollars, will mature in 10 and 20 years. The UAE is also offering a 40-year dual-listed Formosa bond - debt issued in Taiwan and denominated in a currency other than the New Taiwan Dollar. While the UAE has never issued a federal bond, several of its emirates - including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah - have tapped the market for years. In the region and globally, governments have been taking advantage of low borrowing costs before the U.S. Federal Reserve starts tapering its pandemic stimulus.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BofA Securities, Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mashreqbank and Standard Chartered Bank are managing the UAE bond sale. The Gulf nation’s debt is rated Aa2, the third-highest investment grade, by Moody’s Investors Service and one step lower at AA- by Fitch Ratings.
The UAE passed a law in October 2018 allowing the federal government to issue sovereign debt for the first time, enabling its emirates that have weaker credit assessments to benefit from a higher debt rating and lower borrowing costs. Emirates Development Bank, a lender wholly owned by the federal government, in June mandated banks for an international bond sale under the new law.
A federal bond sale would make it easier for investors to value debt issued by the country’s sovereign and corporate borrowers. The federal government is set to be fully backed by Abu Dhabi if needed, according to Moody’s. It said the government may issue bonds denominated in various currencies from time to time under its global medium-term note program to help fund projects and investments by Emirates Investment Authority.