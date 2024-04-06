Abu Dhabi: UAE stock markets attracted liquidity of nearly Dh6.5 billion during the week's trading, with the focus mainly on stocks in the real estate, financial and banking sectors.
The weekly liquidity was distributed as follows: Dh4.57 billion in the Abu Dhabi market and about Dh1.9 billion in the Dubai market. About 2.3 billion shares were traded through 113,600 transactions.
The market capitalisation of listed shares reached Dh3.565 trillion at the end of the current week, distributed as follows: Dh2.841 trillion for shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dh724.1 billion for shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market.
The International Holding Company (IHC) stock accounted for the largest share of trading in the Abu Dhabi market, with about Dh1 billion, closing at Dh399.6. It was followed by Alpha Dhabi attracting about Dh464.7 million, then Multiply Group Dh280 million. Presight recorded the highest weekly rise of 23 per cent, followed by Hayah Insurance by 16.2 per cent and Abu Dhabi Takaful by about 11 per cent.
The Emaar Properties stock topped the activity in the Dubai market, attracting about Dh428 million, followed by Union Properties with liquidity of Dh200 million, and then Emaar Development Dh135 million. National General Insurance achieved the highest percentage increase of 14.6 per cent, followed by Ethmar International Holding 7.4 per cent, and Union Properties 6.4 per cent.