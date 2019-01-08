Dubai: The UAE capital markets gained Dh3 billion in market capitalisation after the indices extended their gaining streak for two sessions till Monday. Gains were mostly driven by banks amid expectations of positive results in the last quarter of 2018.
“Market analysts attributed the bullish sentiment to the positive financial results expected to be revealed by some banks soon,” WAM said in a statement.
The DFM-listed Emirates NBD closed high at Dh9.09, with ADCB soaring to Dh8.24, followed by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rising to Dh4.04 and FAB up at Dh14.22. On the side of cash flows, a total of 4,173 transactions were conducted in Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses over 194 million shares worth Dh250 million against Dh220 million yesterday.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index soared 0.62 per cent, closing up at 4,934 points, with DFM following suit, ending 0.14 per cent up at 2,534 points.