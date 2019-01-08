The DFM-listed Emirates NBD closed high at Dh9.09, with ADCB soaring to Dh8.24, followed by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rising to Dh4.04 and FAB up at Dh14.22. On the side of cash flows, a total of 4,173 transactions were conducted in Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses over 194 million shares worth Dh250 million against Dh220 million yesterday.