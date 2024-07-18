Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and UAE's Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) have inked a pact to create 13,500 new private sector jobs for Emiratis in ADNOC's supply chain by 2028. ADNOC said on Thursday that the agreement supports the UAE's goal to create 100,000 private-sector jobs for Emiratis over the next three years. The company hopes to unlock high-skilled jobs in advanced sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), engineering and manufacturing.

Job and training opportunities will be offered to UAE Nationals in the Al Dhafra region during the current year, explained the statement. Additionally, 1,000 vocational training opportunities will be provided by ADNOC for UAE university graduates in private companies operating in ADNOC's supply chain through Nafis's Apprentice Program.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO said, "Nurturing and empowering local talent is a top priority for ADNOC, and we are extremely proud of the impact of our ICV program in upskilling our people."

Al Jaber explained, "Through this new agreement with Nafis, we will provide more private-sector job opportunities for local talent that enable them to contribute to the UAE's industrial and economic growth as we grow our diversified portfolio to ensure a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy to the world."

Target sectors for the next phase of ADNOC's ICV programme include AI, manufacturing, transportation, and lower-carbon solutions. Image Credit: ADNOC

The collaboration builds on the achievements of ADNOC's In-Country Value (ICV) program, which has created 11,500 jobs for UAE Nationals in the private sector since its launch in 2018. This new agreement will increase the total number of private sector jobs created by ADNOC to 25,000 across its supply chain by 2028.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of Nafis, said, "Through strategic partnerships with the government and private sectors, we aim to create more opportunities for UAE Nationals and ensure their meaningful participation in the country's economic growth and development."