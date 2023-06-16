Dubai: Israel and UAE on Friday signed a health agreement between the UAE’s largest health player and Israeli’s largest hospital.
PureHealth and Sheba Medical Center said they would cooperate on research, medical tourism, training and medical technology, under the memorandum of understanding.
Friday’s agreement is the second UAE-Israel deal in as many days. On Thursday, Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence firm G42 and Israeli investment group Viola announced a platform to supply high-skilled tech workers.
“As much as we can prove that those relations are successful, we’ll see more countries looking at us and saying: Why not us?” Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek told Reuters.
“If you will ask me how relations are, I will talk numbers ... We are not counting handshakes and receptions, we are counting numbers,” Hayek said.
Bilateral trade in the first four months of this year reached $990.6 million, putting it on track to reach $3 billion by the end of the year, and $3.45 billion in 2024, Hayek said.