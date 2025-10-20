GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE fintech giant Qashio acquires Sanad Cash to fast-track Saudi expansion

Acquisition strengthens Qashio’s regional reach as Saudi firms embrace digital payments

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The move supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to accelerate the shift toward a digital economy.
The move supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to accelerate the shift toward a digital economy.
AFP

Dubai: UAE-based fintech company Qashio has acquired Saudi expense management platform Sanad Cash, marking a pivotal step in its expansion across the Kingdom and reinforcing its position as one of the region’s fastest-growing financial technology companies.

The acquisition brings together Qashio’s advanced spend management technology with Sanad Cash’s established local expertise, creating a fully localised and compliant platform for Saudi businesses. The integration will enable clients in the Kingdom to issue locally regulated corporate cards and manage expenses seamlessly, while gaining access to Qashio’s international presence across the EU, UK, and UAE.

The move supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to accelerate the shift toward a digital economy. By combining Sanad Cash’s local footprint with Qashio’s global infrastructure, the merged entity will offer advanced automation, greater transparency, and new financial products tailored to Saudi enterprises transitioning away from cash-based systems.

Qashio said it is entering a new growth phase, with plans to hire more than 120 new employees across multiple markets over the next six months. New roles will span operations, product, and engineering functions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Jordan, and the UK.

With this acquisition, Qashio continues to position itself as a regional fintech powerhouse, offering corporate clients an integrated platform that enhances control, compliance, and efficiency. The company’s push into Saudi Arabia underscores its ambition to lead digital finance transformation across the wider Middle East.

Related Topics:
UAESaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Aldar and Parkonic launch AI-powered parking network to boost urban mobility in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Aldar, Parkonic form AI venture for smart parking

2h ago1m read
Dubai tops Gulf cities in global livability list

Dubai tops Gulf cities in global livability list

2h ago2m read
Former Emirates crew member launches laundry brand

Former Emirates crew member launches laundry brand

4m read
Bullion holds firm at Dh512.25 as traders weigh US-China talks and shifting investor sentiment.

Gold prices steady in Dubai after sharp sell-off

2m read