UAE fintech giant Qashio acquires Sanad Cash to fast-track Saudi expansion

Acquisition strengthens Qashio’s regional reach as Saudi firms embrace digital payments
Dubai: UAE-based fintech company Qashio has acquired Saudi expense management platform Sanad Cash, marking a pivotal step in its expansion across the Kingdom and reinforcing its position as one of the region’s fastest-growing financial technology companies.
The acquisition brings together Qashio’s advanced spend management technology with Sanad Cash’s established local expertise, creating a fully localised and compliant platform for Saudi businesses. The integration will enable clients in the Kingdom to issue locally regulated corporate cards and manage expenses seamlessly, while gaining access to Qashio’s international presence across the EU, UK, and UAE.
The move supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to accelerate the shift toward a digital economy. By combining Sanad Cash’s local footprint with Qashio’s global infrastructure, the merged entity will offer advanced automation, greater transparency, and new financial products tailored to Saudi enterprises transitioning away from cash-based systems.
Qashio said it is entering a new growth phase, with plans to hire more than 120 new employees across multiple markets over the next six months. New roles will span operations, product, and engineering functions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Jordan, and the UK.
With this acquisition, Qashio continues to position itself as a regional fintech powerhouse, offering corporate clients an integrated platform that enhances control, compliance, and efficiency. The company’s push into Saudi Arabia underscores its ambition to lead digital finance transformation across the wider Middle East.
