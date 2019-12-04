Investors fear that US-China standoff will add to the slowdown in global economy

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going “very well”, sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he had said that a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 US presidential election.

“Discussions are going very well and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at a meeting of Nato leaders near London.

His comments on Tuesday, which raised the prospect of a long extension of the trade tensions between the world’s biggest and second-biggest economies, pushed down share prices sharply around the world.

Investors fear that the US-China standoff, which has marked Trump’s presidency since it began in 2017, will add to the slowdown in the global economy.