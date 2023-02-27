Ras Al Khaimah: STREIT Group has opened the Phase three of the world’s largest, privately owned, defence park for armoured vehicles at the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).
The STREIT Group’s workforce reached 1200 employees with the completion of Phase Three, rising to 2000 employees next year, with a total investment of Dh367 million, making this the largest facility of its kind in the northern Emirates.
A number of new facilities were inaugurated, including one of the largest showrooms in the Middle East, the STREIT marine division, Steel Service Solutions, Nano Fire Protection Technology (NFPT), Shooting Lab, Advance Integrated Technologies, and SSV.
STREIT Marine, the marine division of STREIT Group, is catering to the needs of militaries, special naval forces, NGOs, coastguards, and security companies around the globe.
Guerman Goutorov, Chairman and CEO of Streit Group, said that the opening of Phase Three of the armoured vehicle facility is a new step in the Group’s strategy to expand its investments in the UAE and worldwide. This will be followed by other initiatives in the near future.
He further stated that industry-leading technological advancements and processes will be implemented at the new facility, including automated and efficient systems.
Goutorov pointed out that each new product is focused on increasing the efficiency of critical security initiatives, supporting decision-makers as they coordinate key missions, predicting the future needs of global security leaders, and most importantly, saving lives in at-risk regions around the world.