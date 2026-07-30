Revenue tops Dh1.5 billion with occupancy at 97% and demand rising across key assets
Dubai: TECOM Group will distribute an interim cash dividend of Dh440 million after recurring net profit increased 9% to Dh805 million during the first half of 2026.
The dividend is expected to be paid in August and follows a 12% increase in funds from operations to Dh1.1 billion, supported by higher occupancy, improved rental rates and contributions from the group’s expanded property portfolio.
Revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to more than Dh1.5 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 10% to above Dh1.2 billion. The EBITDA margin stood at 79%.
Occupancy across TECOM Group’s commercial and industrial portfolios reached 97% during the first half, supported by continued demand for offices, manufacturing space, logistics facilities and land leases.
Our performance underscores the success of the Group’s strategy in balancing growth with prudent financial management, thereby enhancing its ability to continue delivering sustainable value to its shareholdersMalek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group
Commercial portfolio revenue increased 11% to Dh783 million, supported by demand for Grade-A offices. The portfolio recorded an occupancy rate of 96% and a customer retention rate of 94%.
Industrial asset revenue rose 15% to Dh239 million, with occupancy reaching 98% and customer retention standing at 99%. TECOM attributed the performance to demand from manufacturing and logistics customers.
Land lease revenue climbed 22% to Dh361 million, helped by demand and the leasing of land acquired during 2025.
Second-quarter revenue increased 11% to Dh786 million, supported by rental rates, occupancy levels and portfolio expansion.
Quarterly EBITDA rose 8% to Dh613 million, with the margin reaching 78%. Recurring net profit increased 7% to Dh401 million.
We remain committed to investing in the development and enhancement of TECOM Group’s 10 business districts, further solidifying the Group’s role as a strategic business enabler of DubaiAbdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group