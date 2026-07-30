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TECOM Group investors set for Dh440 million payout after profit rises 9%

Revenue tops Dh1.5 billion with occupancy at 97% and demand rising across key assets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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TECOM Group investors set for Dh440 million payout after profit rises 9%
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Dubai: TECOM Group will distribute an interim cash dividend of Dh440 million after recurring net profit increased 9% to Dh805 million during the first half of 2026.

The dividend is expected to be paid in August and follows a 12% increase in funds from operations to Dh1.1 billion, supported by higher occupancy, improved rental rates and contributions from the group’s expanded property portfolio.

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Revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to more than Dh1.5 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 10% to above Dh1.2 billion. The EBITDA margin stood at 79%.

Occupancy reaches 97%

Occupancy across TECOM Group’s commercial and industrial portfolios reached 97% during the first half, supported by continued demand for offices, manufacturing space, logistics facilities and land leases.

Our performance underscores the success of the Group’s strategy in balancing growth with prudent financial management, thereby enhancing its ability to continue delivering sustainable value to its shareholders
Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group

Commercial portfolio revenue increased 11% to Dh783 million, supported by demand for Grade-A offices. The portfolio recorded an occupancy rate of 96% and a customer retention rate of 94%.

Industrial asset revenue rose 15% to Dh239 million, with occupancy reaching 98% and customer retention standing at 99%. TECOM attributed the performance to demand from manufacturing and logistics customers.

Land lease revenue climbed 22% to Dh361 million, helped by demand and the leasing of land acquired during 2025.

Quarterly profit reaches Dh401 million

Second-quarter revenue increased 11% to Dh786 million, supported by rental rates, occupancy levels and portfolio expansion.

Quarterly EBITDA rose 8% to Dh613 million, with the margin reaching 78%. Recurring net profit increased 7% to Dh401 million.

We remain committed to investing in the development and enhancement of TECOM Group’s 10 business districts, further solidifying the Group’s role as a strategic business enabler of Dubai
Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group
Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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