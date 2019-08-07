Dubai:Affirma Capital, the private equity spinoff of Standard Chartered Plc, plans to complete at least one acquisition in the Middle East and Africa over the next year.

The Singapore-based emerging markets group is targeting deals between $25 million (Dh91 million) and $100 million in the region where consumer spending is on the rise, according to Taimoor Labib, Affirma’s founding partner, head of the Middle East & North Africa and chairman of Africa.

The company has about $700 million to spend after it completed a management buyout of the UK-based lender’s private equity business in July.