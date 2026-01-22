GOLD/FOREX
South Korea's benchmark Kospi breaks 5,000 for the first time

Kospi index hits all-time high after Trump said 'framework' reached for Greenland deal

AFP
File photo shows trader at KOSPI.
South Korea's benchmark Kospi index broke above 5,000 points for the first time, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had reached a framework for a deal on Greenland.

The Kospi index was trading up more than two percent above 5,000 in the first minutes of trading, while Japan's Nikkei was also up about one percent in early deals.

