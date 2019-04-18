The Indian rupee. Image Credit: File photo

Mumbai: India’s rupee has been Asia’s best-performing currency in the past three months — but history suggests it will weaken once the current general election is over.

The currency has shown a tendency to flip directions after polls have been completed, according to a study by Edelweiss Securities, based on the past three election cycles.

The currency has tended to reverse course when it has rallied ahead of the vote, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at the brokerage. Seasonality is set to be an issue as well.

The month of May, when election results are usually announced, has proven to be an unfavourable one for the rupee. It has fallen eight times in that month during the past nine years, dropping an average of 2.2 per cent. The exception was 2014, when Modi swept into power with the biggest mandate in more than three decades.

History also shows election years tend to see increased inflows from overseas. While foreign buying will depend on a mix of factors, including global developments, the influx seen during past election cycles provides some scope to be optimistic, according to Deutsche Bank AG, which may help the rupee.