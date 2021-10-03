Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued Decree No. (40) of 2021 forming the Board of Directors of DMCC Authority.
The Dubai commodities-focussed free zone DMCC will now be chaired by Hamad Mubarak Buamim. Abdulwahid Abdulrahim Al Ulama will serve as the Vice Chairman.
Members of the Board include Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Charles George Webb, Roger Alfred Pierreinstein and Thierry Jean Luis Gemount, in addition to the CEO of DMCC.