Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the green data centre of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), on Thursday.
A subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the facility is recognised as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Records.
The facility’s integrated solutions are designed to provide services in digital transformation, cloud and hosting services, cybersecurity, smart cities, IoT services, professional and managed services, as well as Moro services supported by ChatGPT technology.
The opening event featured the signing of agreements between Moro Hub and its key technology partners and customers including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Huawei, VMWare, Emirates NBD, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai Islamic Bank.
“With a world-class low-carbon information technology infrastructure powered by solar energy, the data centre supports the goal of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to generate 100 per cent of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.
Powered by renewable energy
Moro Hub’s green data centre features solutions from Dell Technologies, Microsoft and Huawei including the latest advances in Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, Digital Twin Technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Recovery as a Service, Consulting & Professional Services, Managed Services, Residency Services, Network as a Service, Moro Open Cloud and more.
Using 100 per cent renewable energy, the Uptime TIER III-Certified data centre has a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW). Its area will exceed 16,000 square metres.
“The introduction of Moro Hub’s new solar-powered data centre will further drive the digital transformation of government and private organisations in the UAE, reinforcing their efforts to upgrade their infrastructure to keep pace with new Fourth Industrial Revolution trends,” it said in a statement.
Moro Hub’s solar-powered data centre aims to establish a benchmark for energy efficiency and use of green technologies. By using smart and eco-friendly technologies, the facility will enable business enterprises in the region to unlock new efficiencies.