Sharjah: Sharjah-headquartered ports and terminal operators announced Monday that it has extended its concession agreements with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority for another 35 years.
The renewed deal reinforces their shared mission to transform UAE’s supply chain and logistics industry throughout the Northern Emirates’ key gateways at Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal.
Gulftainer said extended agreements allow the company to manage, operate and further develop both terminals throughout this century. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, signed the agreement with Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer.
The Sharjah Ports Chairman said, “Sharjah is well positioned to contribute to the future and prosperity of the country’s economy, and with the extended concession agreements with Gulftainer, we strengthen the foundation stone for a new era of resilient trade and smooth connectivity for the supply chain and logistics industry, both within and from our region to the world.”
We look forward to continuing these endeavours and remain committed to fostering the right blueprint for advancing the UAE's maritime sector by connecting our region with global markets.
Gulftainer signed the original concession agreements for operating and managing the container terminal at Port Khalid in 1976 and the container terminal at Port Khorfakkan in 1986.
Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said, “I am delighted that our strategic partnership with the Emirate of Sharjah is going from strength to strength, and these agreements are a win for both parties, reaffirming Gulftainer’s commitment to manage its growing portfolio actively; to ensure that we continue to deliver positive benefits for the economy and the communities in which we operate.”
The extended concession agreements are a testament to Sharjah Ports Authority’s confidence in the capabilities that we strive to deliver in developing tailor-made supply chain and logistics solutions for our global customers.
The renewed concession agreement will encompass the unique value proposition elements of both ports – for SCT and Port Khalid, the first container terminal in the Middle East – where Gulftainer and Sharjah Ports Authority have been the trade enabler not only for the Emirate of Sharjah but also for the Northern Emirates and the whole UAE, handling container, bulk, Ro-Ro and general cargo.