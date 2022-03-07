Mumbai: Key Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty plunged by around three per cent on Monday to hit the lowest level in eight months as oil prices soared to their highest level in 14 years and the rupee plunged to a record low amid worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex started the day deep in the red at 53,172.51 points and tumbled to a low of 52,367.10 points in the intra-day, which is 1,966.71 points lower from its previous session’s close at 54,333.81 points.
The index recouped part of its losses towards the end of the day and closed 1,491.06 points or 2.74 per cent down at 52,842.75 points, the lowest level in eight months.
This is the fourth consecutive session of heavy loss in the benchmark index. The Sensex had plunged by 768.87 points, 366.22 points and 778.38 points in the previous three sessions, respectively.
The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slipped below the 16,000 mark. It closed 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent down at 15,863.15 points.
Earlier, the Nifty opened deep in the red at 15,867.95 points and slumped to a low of 15,711.45 points in the intra-day.
The Nifty had lost 252.70 points on Friday.