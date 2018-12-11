Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said on Tuesday that a second listing could help companies get greater access to funds for expansion.
“The DFM’s ‘Second Market’ provides private business owners with a comprehensive platform for trading, settlement and depository of their securities, as well as strengthening companies’ public presence through [the] DFM’s large and diversified investor base of 843,000 investors, as well as dozens of local and international brokerage firms and analysts,” Essa Kazim, DFM chairman, said in a statement.
The UAE has approximately 150 private joint stock companies, in addition to limited liability companies.