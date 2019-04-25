Tadawul’s annual listing fees and fees for subsequent issuances fees were also reduced

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA), the country’s bourse and its Debt Management Office (DMO) announced in a joint statement on Thursday reduced fees and commissions to encourage secondary market trading of debt.

The three entities said trading commissions for the Tadawul, the Middle East’s largest exchange, and the CMA had been reduced, while fees for new offerings and annual registration charges for issuers were also reduced.

