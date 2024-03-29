Dubai: Saudi National Bank (SNB) has appointed Tareq Abdulrahman Al Sadhan as its new CEO, who replaces former acting CEO Talal Ahmed Al Khereiji.
Tareq Abdulrahman Al Sadhan will start his term on the May 1. He was the former CEO of regional lender Riyad bank.
The former acting CEO Al Khereiji was appointed one year ago as part of the reshuffle when it experienced a loss of $1 billion (Dh3.6 billion) on its stake of around 9.9 per cent in embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse.
Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's biggest bank by assets, had invested Dh5.3 billion to buy the stake in Credit Suisse in 2022 and became its top shareholder.