Saudi fashion brand Jamjoom prices IPO at SAR145 a share, raises SAR346 million

The offering, which sold 2,384,340 shares, represents 30% of the company’s capital and raises SAR 346 million ($92 million). At this price, Jamjoom Fashion’s market capitalization at listing is estimated at SAR1.15 billion ($307 million).

Dubai: Jamjoom Fashion Trading Company, a leading Saudi apparel and lifestyle group behind brands including Nayomi and Mihyar, has completed its initial public offering (IPO), pricing shares at SAR145 each, the top end of its previously announced range of SAR140–145.

This IPO marks a milestone for Jamjoom Fashion, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Saudi and GCC retail market while providing investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of homegrown brands with regional expansion ambitions.

The final allocation of shares has been completed, with surplus funds to be refunded to investors by 11 September 2025, without any commissions or deductions from the lead manager or receiving agents.

The IPO was managed by EFG Hermes KSA, which served as financial advisor and lead manager. A wide network of local investment banks, including Al Rajhi Capital, SNB Capital, Saudi Fransi Capital, Riyad Capital, and others, acted as receiving agents for qualified investors.

Kamal Osman Jamjoom, Founder and Chairman, highlighted the strong demand as a vote of confidence in Saudi homegrown brands. He said the offering reflects investor confidence in the company’s growth model, which combines online and physical retail channels, and underscores the potential of the Kingdom’s retail sector.

