The institutional book-building process drew total orders of SR341 billion from a diverse mix of investors in Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and around the world, and it was oversubscribed 119 times.

Dr Mazen Soliman Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care, said: "We are delighted with the demand from institutional investors for Fakeeh Care Group's IPO. Looking ahead, we are very excited about the future, leveraging our integrated healthcare model, well-established academic roots and utilization of advanced technologies to play a key role in Saudi Arabia's growth trajectory for decades to come."