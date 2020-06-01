It's sovereign fund had picked up stakes in Boeing, Facebook and Citi last month

Saudi Arabian fund picked up stakes in a broad range of enterprises and sectors, including Facebook and Citi. Image Credit: AP

Riyadh: Saudi foreign reserves dropped sharply in April for a second consecutive month as the kingdom used tens of billions of dollars to back investments of its sovereign fund abroad.

Facing a collapse in oil revenue and a sharp widening of its deficit this year, between March and April it transferred $40 billion from its foreign reserves to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to back investments abroad to maximize returns.

PIF last month disclosed the acquisition of billions of dollars of stakes in listed companies abroad, including Boeing, Citigroup, and Facebook.

Net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) dropped to $443.75 billion in April from $464.64 billion in March, according to SAMA data. Total reserves assets, which include foreign currency and deposits abroad as well as investment in foreign securities, dropped by nearly $25 billion month-on-month in April.

"Excluding the one-off transactions where part of the reserves were transferred to PIF to utilize the opportunity of investing in international markets under current circumstances, we are not seeing any extraordinary outflows in terms of foreign reserves," Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said.

March depletion

SAMA's net foreign assets had dropped by nearly $27 billion month-on-month in March, their fastest rate in at least 20 years.

"PIF constantly looks for long-term compelling investment opportunities at attractive prices," a spokesman of the fund said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "The current market environment presents a number of such opportunities, including in sectors and companies that are well positioned to drive economic growth and value creation moving forward beyond the current crisis."