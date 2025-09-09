GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Rupert Murdoch's family settles dispute on control of media assets

New deal establishes a trust to replace the Murdoch Family Trust

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A file photo of Rupert Murdoch (L), and his son Lachlan.
A file photo of Rupert Murdoch (L), and his son Lachlan.
AFP

Rupert Murdoch's children have reached a settlement in the legal dispute over control of the right-wing media mogul's companies, News Corp and Fox Corp announced Monday.

The agreement resolves litigation after some siblings had contested Murdoch's effort to install as successor his son Lachlan, who shares his father's political orientation. 

But a Nevada court had blocked the 94-year-old's effort.

The new deal establishes a trust to replace the Murdoch Family Trust that had included all the siblings and half-siblings. 

Under the agreement, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch will receive cash based on equity sales and cease to have holdings in either media company.

The eldest daughter, Prudence, has had little involvement in the family business, but children James and Elisabeth are known as more politically centrist.

Friction over the future of the holdings -- a stable that includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and a host of British and Australian media -- had been the inspiration for the hit TV series "Succession."

"New trusts will be established for the benefit of Lachlan Murdoch, Grace Murdoch and Chloe Murdoch," said a press release that identified Rupert and his two half-sisters as "remaining beneficiary trusts."

Meanwhile "the departing beneficiaries" will "cease to be beneficiaries in any trust holding shares in News Corp or Fox Corporation."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Social engineering, the art of manipulating people into giving up confidential information, is behind some of the most sophisticated and damaging breaches in the region.

Understanding the psychology behind cyber attacks

3m read
Cyber fraud alert: UAE Council shares tips to stay safe

Cyber fraud alert: UAE Council shares tips to stay safe

1m read
Guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.

J.Lo shrugs off wardrobe malfunction like a diva

3m read
US President Donald Trump has threatened to Rupert Murdoch over a story about a letter he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump threatens to sue Murdoch over Epstein letter

3m read