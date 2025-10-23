Deadly California crash: Illegal immigrant from India accused of killing 3 in fiery I-10 collision

Dubai: A 21-year-old Indian national who entered the United States illegally in 2022 and was released under the Biden administration’s border policy has been arrested for allegedly causing a fiery semi-truck crash in Southern California that killed three people.

He was later released into the country pending an immigration hearing under the administration’s “alternatives to detention” programme — a policy that allows certain migrants to remain free while awaiting court proceedings.

“California is the only state that refuses to ensure big-rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts every American family.”

The California crash is the latest in a string of fatal wrecks involving undocumented immigrant truck drivers. In August, another Indian national, Harjinder Singh, who illegally crossed the border in 2018, was accused of causing a crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people. Investigators said he failed both English and road-sign tests before obtaining a commercial driver’s license in California.

