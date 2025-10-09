GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Remit now? Rupee steady and peso gains

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 9 - against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor and Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
File photo of currency exchange. Asian currency dip boosts remittance returns for UAE workers.
File photo of currency exchange. Asian currency dip boosts remittance returns for UAE workers.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A weaker trend across several Asian currencies is giving UAE expatriates more value for every dirham they send home. The rupee has hovered near multi-week lows against the dirham, lifting household purchasing power in key remittance markets.

The move has prompted many workers to reassess timing, weighing whether to lock in current rates or wait for further shifts in the forex market. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of October 9:

  • Indian rupee: 24.10, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Philippine peso: 15.67, slightly stronger from yesterday's 15.73

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Weak rupee, stronger peso affect UAE expat remittances

Weak rupee, stronger peso affect UAE expat remittances

1m read
When it comes to sending money back home, it is vital to know whether it is currently an ideal time to remit. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Remit now? UAE expats gain on weaker rupee, peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read