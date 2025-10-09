Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 9 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: A weaker trend across several Asian currencies is giving UAE expatriates more value for every dirham they send home. The rupee has hovered near multi-week lows against the dirham, lifting household purchasing power in key remittance markets.
The move has prompted many workers to reassess timing, weighing whether to lock in current rates or wait for further shifts in the forex market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of October 9:
Indian rupee: 24.10, unchanged from yesterday's level
Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level
Philippine peso: 15.67, slightly stronger from yesterday's 15.73
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox