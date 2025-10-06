GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Remit now or wait? UAE expats gain on rupee, peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 6 - against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Remit now or wait? UAE expats gain on rupee, peso
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Weakness in several Asian currencies is creating a rare remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates lately delivering exceptional value for money sent home.

The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?

Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of October 6:

  • Indian rupee: 24.06, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Philippine peso: 15.73, unchanged from yesterday's level

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read