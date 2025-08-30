Record surge: Saudi women investors in stock market reach 1.74 million

This comes at a time that Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is studying the feasibility of opening the Saudi stock market to all investors worldwide, according to a statement given to Bloomberg.



The CMA said that the recent move to allow residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to trade directly in the Saudi market was a “logical and natural” step, citing strong economic, social, and regulatory ties across the region. Notably, these residents will remain eligible to trade even if they relocate outside the Gulf.