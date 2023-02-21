Dubai: The US defence company Raytheon will manufacture parts of its Coyote Counter-UAS interceptor in the UAE with the help of several local partners. This follows a deal Raytheon Emirates struck with Tawazun Council at IDEX 2023.
The Coyote is an advanced counter-UAS interceptor that has been effective against drone threats. Designed to intercept hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), ‘Coyote provides security and protection for personnel, critical infrastructure, and military assets’.
Raytheon Emirates will collaborate with several UAE-based to manufacture components of the Coyote locally. Five MoUs to explore parts manufacturing and sub-assemblies were signed between Raytheon Emirates and EPI, Halcon, Lahab Defence Systems, Rockford Xellerix, and Milectria.
Raytheon Emirates will also establish a capability at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi to assemble and test the interceptor.
Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, said: “This announcement by Raytheon Emirates, to coproduce the Coyote interceptor in the UAE, will not only reinforce the country's position as a leader in the defense sector, but also create new opportunities for local businesses.”
Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defense and security agencies in the UAE.