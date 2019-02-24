“China is reflating its economy through monetary and fiscal stimulus. They are moving in the right direction as far as the trade deal with the US goes. The Chinese market have not been impacted by trade fears, and valuations are positive. for emerging markets,” Paolini said, The Shanghai Composite Index has been one of the best performing emerging market with 12.4 per cent gains so far in the year. The MSCI emerging market has gained 10 per cent in the same time period.